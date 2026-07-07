Soaring Fuel Costs: Impact on U.S. Airlines

Fuel costs for U.S. airlines rose by 85% in May, totaling nearly $6.7 billion, due to Middle East tensions. Prices per gallon increased significantly compared to 2025 figures. However, recent weeks have seen a decline in jet fuel costs as tensions between Iran and the U.S. eased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Fuel Costs For Us Airlines Jumped In May To Nearly Billion As The Middle East Conflict Drove Up Prices | Updated: 07-07-2026 21:04 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 21:04 IST
Soaring Fuel Costs: Impact on U.S. Airlines
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Fuel costs for U.S. airlines surged by 85% in May, reaching almost $6.7 billion, as Middle East conflicts escalated prices, according to the U.S. Transportation Department's report on Monday.

In May 2025, airlines had spent $3.62 billion on fuel, a sharp contrast to the $6.66 billion spent during the same period this year, with the cost per gallon climbing to $4.09—$1.88 more than two years prior.

Fortunately, recent weeks have marked a decline in jet fuel costs attributed to easing tensions between Iran and the United States.

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