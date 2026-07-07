Soaring Fuel Costs: Impact on U.S. Airlines

Fuel Costs For Us Airlines Jumped In May To Nearly Billion As The Middle East Conflict Drove Up Prices

Fuel costs for U.S. airlines surged by 85% in May, reaching almost $6.7 billion, as Middle East conflicts escalated prices, according to the U.S. Transportation Department's report on Monday.

In May 2025, airlines had spent $3.62 billion on fuel, a sharp contrast to the $6.66 billion spent during the same period this year, with the cost per gallon climbing to $4.09—$1.88 more than two years prior.

Fortunately, recent weeks have marked a decline in jet fuel costs attributed to easing tensions between Iran and the United States.