Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Inclusive Waqf Board with Non-Muslim Members

Madhya Pradesh has restructured its Waqf Board to include non-Muslim members, two Hindu experts, and more women to bolster transparency and efficacy. Animesh Bhargava, a financial expert, joins amid criticism and allegations of mismanagement by insiders. The appointments follow legal guidelines, marking a significant move towards inclusivity in Waqf management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 22:45 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 22:45 IST
Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Inclusive Waqf Board with Non-Muslim Members
Non-Muslim member of the MP Waqf Board, Animesh Bhargava (Photo / Animesh Bhargava). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh has taken an unprecedented step in reconstituting its Waqf Board, now inclusive of non-Muslim members, aiming to enhance transparency and effectiveness in managing its finances and properties.

The state government integrated two Hindu financial experts, including Animesh Bhargava, into the 10-member board alongside four women for the first time.

Despite facing opposition from vested interests, the appointments comply with legal provisions, targeting mismanagement and promoting transparency in the use of Waqf assets.

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