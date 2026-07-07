Madhya Pradesh Pioneers Inclusive Waqf Board with Non-Muslim Members

Madhya Pradesh has taken an unprecedented step in reconstituting its Waqf Board, now inclusive of non-Muslim members, aiming to enhance transparency and effectiveness in managing its finances and properties.

The state government integrated two Hindu financial experts, including Animesh Bhargava, into the 10-member board alongside four women for the first time.

Despite facing opposition from vested interests, the appointments comply with legal provisions, targeting mismanagement and promoting transparency in the use of Waqf assets.