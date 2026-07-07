PM Modi's Touchdown in Indonesia: A Cultural and Diplomatic Celebration

During his state visit to Indonesia, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised President Prabowo Subianto as a 'true friend of India.' Modi highlighted the cultural connections between the two nations, noting the Bollywood influence and love for football in Indonesia. His visits have coincided with the FIFA World Cup excitement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2026 22:48 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 22:48 IST
PM Modi's Touchdown in Indonesia: A Cultural and Diplomatic Celebration
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/Youtube@MEAIndia) . Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto, calling him 'a true friend of India' during a community event in Jakarta. Modi expressed his gratitude for the warm reception by Indonesians and highlighted the longstanding cultural ties between the two nations.

Referring to the famous Bollywood song 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,' Modi remarked on its popularity in Indonesia. He emphasized that the collaboration between India and Indonesia transcends mere cultural exchanges and fosters deeper bonds.

Modi also acknowledged the fervent passion for football in Indonesia, coinciding with the global excitement of the FIFA World Cup. Each of his visits has aligned with the football fever, resonating with the energy and enthusiasm that Indonesians bring to the sport.

Reflecting on past visits, he noted the concurrent excitement of the World Cup on each occasion. Modi praised the Indian diaspora in Indonesia as 'Man of the Match,' celebrating their role in strengthening bilateral ties. The visit also included traditional Indian performances and meetings with the Indian community.

The state visit, spanning three days, saw Modi engaging in bilateral talks with President Subianto and addressing Indonesia's Parliament, strengthening diplomatic and cultural bonds between India and Indonesia.

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