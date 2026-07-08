Indian Markets Falter Amid US-Iran Tensions: Sensex, Nifty Suffer

On Wednesday, Indian markets opened on a weak note as oil prices surged due to renewed escalations in the US-Iran conflict. Both benchmark indices began with a gap-down, with most sectoral indices trading negatively. The Sensex opened at 77,816.45, down from the previous close of 78,180.72, whereas the Nifty started at 24,259.55 compared to its last close of 24,398.70. At the time of filing this report, the Sensex was trading at 77,815.77, declining by 364.95 points or 0.47%, while the Nifty had dropped by 119.65 points or 0.49%, landing at 24,279.05.

Sector-wise, most indices were in the red with Nifty Oil & Gas as the primary laggard, falling by 1.34% in early trade. Conversely, Nifty Pharma and Healthcare showed gains. On the BSE, shares like Sun Pharma, Infosys, Power Grid, TCS, Tech Mahindra, and ICICI Bank traded positively. However, Indi Go, Asian Paint, M&M, Maruti, Tata Steel, and others recorded losses.

In the commodity markets, Brent crude saw an increase, trading at USD 76.03 per barrel at the article's writing. Meanwhile, gold prices slipped as US actions in Iran drove up oil prices and strengthened the dollar. Market expert Ajay Bagga noted that the uptick in the US dollar index and Brent crude usually prompts foreign institutional investors to reduce risk, potentially accelerating outflows and adding to short positions in index futures. According to Bagga, domestic liquidity is being tested as investors weigh their options amid current geopolitical tensions.

Bagga further indicated that the FPI playbook aims at tactical capital preservation, including shorting index futures to mitigate existing equity risk and pausing new fixed-income duration bets. Rajesh Palviya from Axis Direct mentioned, "Global sentiment deteriorated after a steep sell-off on Wall Street led by tech stocks, mirroring lower trades in Asian markets. Brent crude advanced to approximately $75 a barrel amid fresh geopolitical concerns."

Palviya also added that the near-term market outlook remains cautious as long as the Nifty stays below the 24,450 resistance level. Immediate support is seen at 24,200, with a potential sell-off towards 24,000 if breached. An upward move past 24,450 could shift sentiment and pave the way for recovery towards 24,600. Investors are expected to closely monitor global trends, crude oil prices, and tech stocks' performance, as these factors are likely to shape the domestic markets in the coming days.