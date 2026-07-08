Safe Passage: Bahri's VLCC Wedyan Survives Strait of Hormuz Incident
Saudi shipping company Bahri reported an incident involving its VLCC Wedyan in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. Despite the event, the vessel is seaworthy, the cargo is secure, and all crew members are safe with no reported injuries.
The Saudi shipping company Bahri revealed on Wednesday that its Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Wedyan encountered an incident while navigating the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.
The company assured that the vessel remains seaworthy and that its cargo is secure.
Importantly, all crew members are reported to be safe, with no injuries recorded.