Safe Passage: Bahri's VLCC Wedyan Survives Strait of Hormuz Incident

Saudi Shipping Company Bahri Said On Wednesday Its Vlcc Wedyan Was Involved On Tuesday In An Incident While Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz

The Saudi shipping company Bahri revealed on Wednesday that its Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Wedyan encountered an incident while navigating the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

The company assured that the vessel remains seaworthy and that its cargo is secure.

Importantly, all crew members are reported to be safe, with no injuries recorded.