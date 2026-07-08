Safe Passage: Bahri's VLCC Wedyan Survives Strait of Hormuz Incident

Saudi shipping company Bahri reported an incident involving its VLCC Wedyan in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. Despite the event, the vessel is seaworthy, the cargo is secure, and all crew members are safe with no reported injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saudi Shipping Company Bahri Said On Wednesday Its Vlcc Wedyan Was Involved On Tuesday In An Incident While Passing Through The Strait Of Hormuz | Updated: 08-07-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 15:08 IST
Safe Passage: Bahri's VLCC Wedyan Survives Strait of Hormuz Incident
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Saudi shipping company Bahri revealed on Wednesday that its Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) Wedyan encountered an incident while navigating the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

The company assured that the vessel remains seaworthy and that its cargo is secure.

Importantly, all crew members are reported to be safe, with no injuries recorded.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026