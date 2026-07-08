Drone Attack on Tanker Near Russia: Crew Safe, Exports Unaffected

Chevron Said On Monday It Was Aware Of An Incident With A Vessel Heading To The Caspian Pipeline Consortiums Loading Facilities Near Russias Black Sea Port Of Novorossiysk And The Crew Was Safe

A Chevron vessel destined for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's facilities encountered a drone attack near Russia's Black Sea port, as reported by industry sources to Reuters. Despite the aggression, all crew members are confirmed safe.

According to Chevron's official statement, the vessel is maintaining stability and is en route to a secure port. The company collaborates closely with the ship operator and relevant authorities to ensure continued safety and coordination.

Chevron emphasized that there is no compromise to its operations in Kazakhstan or its export activities, despite the attack on the tanker.