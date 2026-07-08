Drone Attack on Tanker Near Russia: Crew Safe, Exports Unaffected

Chevron reported on Monday that a vessel heading to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's facilities was attacked by drones. Despite the incident, the crew is safe, and the vessel remains stable, proceeding to a safe port. The attack did not impact Chevron's Kazakhstan operations or exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chevron Said On Monday It Was Aware Of An Incident With A Vessel Heading To The Caspian Pipeline Consortiums Loading Facilities Near Russias Black Sea Port Of Novorossiysk And The Crew Was Safe | Updated: 08-07-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 15:10 IST
Drone Attack on Tanker Near Russia: Crew Safe, Exports Unaffected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Chevron vessel destined for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's facilities encountered a drone attack near Russia's Black Sea port, as reported by industry sources to Reuters. Despite the aggression, all crew members are confirmed safe.

According to Chevron's official statement, the vessel is maintaining stability and is en route to a secure port. The company collaborates closely with the ship operator and relevant authorities to ensure continued safety and coordination.

Chevron emphasized that there is no compromise to its operations in Kazakhstan or its export activities, despite the attack on the tanker.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026