Drone Attack on Tanker Near Russia: Crew Safe, Exports Unaffected
Chevron reported on Monday that a vessel heading to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's facilities was attacked by drones. Despite the incident, the crew is safe, and the vessel remains stable, proceeding to a safe port. The attack did not impact Chevron's Kazakhstan operations or exports.
A Chevron vessel destined for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's facilities encountered a drone attack near Russia's Black Sea port, as reported by industry sources to Reuters. Despite the aggression, all crew members are confirmed safe.
According to Chevron's official statement, the vessel is maintaining stability and is en route to a secure port. The company collaborates closely with the ship operator and relevant authorities to ensure continued safety and coordination.
Chevron emphasized that there is no compromise to its operations in Kazakhstan or its export activities, despite the attack on the tanker.
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