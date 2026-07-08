Delhi LG Streamlines Land Allotments, Boosts Infrastructure Projects

In a decisive move to enhance public infrastructure in Delhi, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has effectively streamlined the land allotment process for several overdue projects. These had faced delays due to inter-departmental coordination issues. The LG's intervention aims at fostering cooperation among the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) and other key stakeholder agencies, thereby paving the way for crucial developments in security, health, education, and environmental management.

A press release highlights that Delhi’s security capabilities will experience a significant uplift with land allotted for new police stations in strategic locations such as Dilkusha Bagh, Sagarpur, Suyurpur, and Kishangarh. Additionally, new facilities like a Forensic Science Laboratory in Narela and Intelligence Bureau stations in Dheerpur and Tahirpur are also on the pipeline. Fast-tracked housing projects for judiciary staff in Rohini and Shahdara are part of the enhanced urban services initiative.

Furthermore, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) receives substantial allotments, including 20 hectares at Sanoth for a Metro Depot and 16 hectares at Narela for a casting yard. Addressing water and waste management, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) sees the issuance of 151 borewell clearances and the provision of land for Sewage Treatment Plants at eight sites. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has been granted 24 sites for Fixed Compactor Transfer Stations and additional land at Ghazipur for waste management facilities.

Community welfare and environmental sustainability also remain high on the LG's agenda, with notable land allotments for projects such as an E-Waste Eco Management Park at Holambi Kalan and No Objection Certificates for 112 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and five Atal Canteens. The Education sector sees a major boost, benefiting from the allocation of land to institutions like Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi Technological University, and Central Sanskrit University, alongside a new Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Jwalapuri. These initiatives collectively underscore a holistic approach to urban development, addressing key infrastructural needs in the national capital.