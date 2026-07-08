Erdogan Lauds Trump's Stance on Iran Peace

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan Said On Wednesday That He Admired Donald Trumps Determined Stance Regarding Efforts To Achieve Lasting Peace With Iran

In a notable address at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed admiration for Donald Trump's determination towards achieving a lasting peace solution with Iran. This statement came shortly after Trump announced that the interim ceasefire deal had ended.

Erdogan took the opportunity to acknowledge and thank NATO allies, including Spain, Germany, Italy, and the United States, for their support in providing air defense systems to Turkey amidst ongoing tensions in Iran.

He further called upon NATO members to stand united against all manifestations of terrorism, emphasizing the need for continued solidarity among allies.