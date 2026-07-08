Kuwait Power Lines Endure Amid Conflict

Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity reported damage to overhead power lines from Iranian shrapnel, though power services remain unaffected. Emergency teams are assessing and repairing the damage. Meanwhile, power outages affecting residential areas have been restored through efficient coordination with security authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kuwaits Ministry Of Electricity Said That Several Overhead Power Lines Were Damaged By Shrapnel During Iranian Attacks On Wednesday But Service Continuity Was Not Affected Emergency Teams Have Begun Assessing The Damage And Carrying Out Repairs In Coordination With Security Authorities Separately | Updated: 08-07-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 15:06 IST
Kuwait Power Lines Endure Amid Conflict

In the wake of Iranian attacks, Kuwait's Ministry of Electricity has confirmed that several overhead power lines were damaged by shrapnel. Fortunately, the continuity of services has not been compromised, according to the Ministry.

Emergency response teams have promptly begun assessing the extent of the damage and carrying out necessary repairs in close coordination with security authorities to ensure stability in the region's power supply.

Additionally, the Ministry announced that power has been restored to all residential areas that experienced outages due to some overhead lines going out of service, thanks to swift recovery efforts.

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