Turbulent Trading: Dollar Steady Amidst Global Market Surprises

The U.S. dollar held steady in a volatile session influenced by President Trump's comments on Iran and New Zealand's interest rate hike. The dollar index remained stable as Brent crude surged and the kiwi dollar slightly rose following the central bank's decision to curb inflation. Analysts focused on the Federal Reserve's minutes for further direction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Us Dollar Was Steady At Around Its Highest Level In Roughly A Week On Wednesday After Us President Donald Trump Said An Interim Memorandum Of Understanding Signed With Iran To End Their Conflict Was Over | Updated: 08-07-2026 15:04 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 15:04 IST
Turbulent Trading: Dollar Steady Amidst Global Market Surprises
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The U.S. dollar remained steady at its highest in a week on Wednesday following President Donald Trump's announcement of the end of a memorandum with Iran, affecting the market. Meanwhile, New Zealand's currency gained strength after the central bank increased interest rates to manage inflation pressures.

“The market has learned to take Trump's comments with caution,” stated Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank, suggesting that despite market skepticism, anxiety was heightened. This came amidst rising Brent crude prices following recent geopolitical tensions between Iran and the U.S.

In a separate development, the Kiwi dollar showed resilience after New Zealand hiked rates by 25 basis points. Market focus now shifts to the Federal Reserve's minutes for guidance, with experts predicting a reinforced hawkish stance amidst recent economic data.

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