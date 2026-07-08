Peril in the Strait of Hormuz: LNG Tanker Under Attack

A Qatari LNG tanker is at risk of explosion after being attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. This incident raises concerns about energy shipping safety amid ongoing conflicts. LNG carriers are designed with protection layers to prevent catastrophes, but risks persist if damage escalates or ignites LNG cargo.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Qatari Tanker Loaded With Liquefied Natural Gas Lng Was At Risk Of Exploding | Updated: 08-07-2026 17:03 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 17:03 IST
Peril in the Strait of Hormuz: LNG Tanker Under Attack
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A Qatari liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker, Al Rekayyat, faced potential catastrophe after sustaining significant damage in an attack within the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday. The vessel, containing LNG, was feared to be at risk of exploding, following a fire reported within the ship's engine room.

This incident is unprecedented in maritime LNG transport, as no catastrophic explosions have occurred on LNG cargo vessels at sea. Nonetheless, this marks the second attack on LNG shipping this year, reflecting increasing hazards amidst the Ukraine and Iran conflicts. Previously, the Russian LNG tanker Arctic Metagaz was involved in a similar incident, highlighting vulnerabilities.

While LNG carriers are equipped with advanced safety measures, concerns arise if accidental leaks mix with air and find an ignition source. Experts confirm that modern LNG vessels are multi-layered in safety design, reducing risks of ignition from engine fires reaching the cargo tanks. Still, any further attacks could exacerbate the existing threat.

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