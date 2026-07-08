Fuel Controversy Escalates: India Debates E20 Ethanol Blended Petrol

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is under fire due to the mandatory 20% ethanol-blended fuel policy. Vehicle owners demand a choice of fuel, with opposition politicians asking carmakers Maruti Suzuki and Toyota to clarify their cars' compliance with the E20 petrol.

The controversy, initially quelled, resurged after a government lawyer labeled E20 as experimental in court, sparking concerns over its impact on car performance. Critics argue that the transition to E20 fuel across India's petrol pumps was too hasty, given the absence of options for unblended petrol.

Public grievances have resurfaced, with citizens citing reduced fuel efficiency and potential car damage. The opposition emphasizes the need for transparency, while the government defends the ethanol policy, highlighting its benefits. The debate continues to dominate media and public discourse.