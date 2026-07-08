Fuel Controversy Escalates: India Debates E20 Ethanol Blended Petrol

India's mandatory E20 ethanol-blended fuel policy faces backlash from vehicle owners and political figures, reigniting concerns over car performance and lack of fuel options. The debate has sparked widespread public and media scrutiny, as opposition emphasizes the need for clarity from automakers like Maruti Suzuki and Toyota.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modis Government Is Facing Mounting Anger Over A Mandatory Ethanolblended Fuel Policy | Updated: 08-07-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 17:11 IST
Fuel Controversy Escalates: India Debates E20 Ethanol Blended Petrol

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is under fire due to the mandatory 20% ethanol-blended fuel policy. Vehicle owners demand a choice of fuel, with opposition politicians asking carmakers Maruti Suzuki and Toyota to clarify their cars' compliance with the E20 petrol.

The controversy, initially quelled, resurged after a government lawyer labeled E20 as experimental in court, sparking concerns over its impact on car performance. Critics argue that the transition to E20 fuel across India's petrol pumps was too hasty, given the absence of options for unblended petrol.

Public grievances have resurfaced, with citizens citing reduced fuel efficiency and potential car damage. The opposition emphasizes the need for transparency, while the government defends the ethanol policy, highlighting its benefits. The debate continues to dominate media and public discourse.

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