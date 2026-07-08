Telangana's Economic Transformation Sparks Political Battle

Recent assertions by BRS Working President KT Rama Rao defending Telangana's economic progress under KCR's leadership face criticism from Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. Reddy alleges misuse of funds on the Kaleshwaram Project by BRS leaders and urges a joint assembly session debate to discuss the project's impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 17:11 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 17:11 IST
Telangana's Economic Transformation Sparks Political Battle
Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President KT Rama Rao (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) Working President, KT Rama Rao, defended Telangana's economic achievements, attributing the state's transformation to KCR's visionary policies and reforms. His remarks followed allegations by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing BRS leaders of financial mismanagement.

Rama Rao pointed to the World Bank's recognition of Telangana's economic status, crediting initiatives like TS-iPASS and large-scale projects such as Kaleshwaram. He emphasized the leadership's role in transitioning from an overlooked region to a significant economic entity.

Conversely, CM Reddy criticized the Kaleshwaram project, asserting inflated expenditures and labeling BRS leaders as 'economic terrorists.' He challenged KCR to a joint session debate to scrutinize the project's fiscal handling, inviting public and legislative examination.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026