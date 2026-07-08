Telangana's Economic Transformation Sparks Political Battle

Bharat Rashtra Samithi's (BRS) Working President, KT Rama Rao, defended Telangana's economic achievements, attributing the state's transformation to KCR's visionary policies and reforms. His remarks followed allegations by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, accusing BRS leaders of financial mismanagement.

Rama Rao pointed to the World Bank's recognition of Telangana's economic status, crediting initiatives like TS-iPASS and large-scale projects such as Kaleshwaram. He emphasized the leadership's role in transitioning from an overlooked region to a significant economic entity.

Conversely, CM Reddy criticized the Kaleshwaram project, asserting inflated expenditures and labeling BRS leaders as 'economic terrorists.' He challenged KCR to a joint session debate to scrutinize the project's fiscal handling, inviting public and legislative examination.