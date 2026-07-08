EPFO Unveils Centralized IT Platform for Seamless Service Delivery

In a transformative move, Union Labour and Employment Minister Mansukh Mandaviya declared that the Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has successfully transitioned its member database to a centralized platform under the Centralized IT Enabled Services (CITES) project. This pivotal shift is designed to streamline processes and enhance transparency in service delivery.

Highlighting the immediate advantages, Mandaviya revealed that the new system allows for processing service requests from any authorized location nationwide, a significant improvement over the previous office-specific databases. As a result, annual interest for FY 2025-26 will be credited to member accounts by July 15, showcasing a substantial reduction in processing time.

The Minister emphasized the system's user-friendly nature, offering members a unified interface to check balances, submit claims, and access comprehensive account information. With automated pre-validation, claim rejections will decrease, while the consolidation of withdrawal rules into simpler categories ensures smoother transactions. The modernization extends to pension systems, allowing retirees access to services from any PF office.