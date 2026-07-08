FTSE Indexes Drop Amid Middle East Tensions

London's FTSE indexes fell over 1% after President Trump's comments about U.S.-Iran relations reignited Middle East tension concerns. The FTSE 100 dropped 1.3% and the FTSE 250 fell 1.7%, with both reaching their lowest levels in over a week.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Londons Ftse Indexes Fell More Than On Wednesday After Us President Donald Trump Said An Initial Agreement To End The War On Iran Was Over | Updated: 08-07-2026 17:10 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 17:10 IST
FTSE Indexes Drop Amid Middle East Tensions

In a significant market move, London's FTSE indexes declined by more than 1% on Wednesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump announced that a preliminary agreement aimed at resolving the conflict with Iran was no longer viable. This statement reignited fears of escalating Middle East tensions and potential spikes in oil prices.

Specifically, the FTSE 100 index, comprising blue-chip companies, fell by 1.3% to settle at 10,519.17 points by 1111 GMT. Simultaneously, the midcap FTSE 250 index recorded a decline of 1.7%, marking a notable decrease for both, with the FTSE 100 hitting its lowest mark in almost a week.

The midcap FTSE 250 also touched its lowest level in over a week, reflecting growing investor anxiety over geopolitical developments and their potential economic impacts.

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