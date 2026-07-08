France's Competition Authority Challenges Meta on Media Payments: A Clash Over Rights and Remuneration

Frances Competition Authority On Wednesday Ordered Meta Platforms To Resume Talks With French Media Groups Over Payments For Publishing Content

In a move highlighting rising tensions between media organizations and tech giants, France's competition authority on Wednesday mandated Meta Platforms to re-enter discussions with French media groups concerning compensation for published content.

Previous negotiations had collapsed, prompting complaints from publishers over the lack of payments for content used on social media and for AI training. This legal battle is one among many similar disputes in the tech industry.

The French authority criticized Meta for its methods in calculating fees, suggesting they may constitute an abuse of market power. Meta has been given a 15-day deadline to submit their payment plan details.