Zlatko Dalic Steps Down: An End to a Successful Era for Croatian Football

Croatia Head Coach Zlatko Dalic Has Stepped Down After Nine Years In Charge

Zlatko Dalic, the head coach of Croatia's national football team, announced his resignation after a storied nine-year tenure. His departure comes shortly after Croatia's elimination from the 2026 World Cup following a loss to Portugal.

Under Dalic, Croatia achieved notable successes, claiming the runner-up title in the 2018 World Cup and finishing third in 2022. However, this year's tournament saw the team leaving without a medal.

The Croatian Football Federation acknowledged Dalic's significant contributions, highlighting his victories, achievements, and unwavering dedication to the national team both on and off the field.