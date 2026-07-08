Zlatko Dalic Steps Down: An End to a Successful Era for Croatian Football

Zlatko Dalic resigned as Croatia's head coach after nine years, marked by significant achievements including a 2018 World Cup runner-up finish and third place in 2022. His departure follows Croatia's exit from the 2026 World Cup, closing a highly successful chapter noted for victories, unity, and commitment to the national team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Croatia Head Coach Zlatko Dalic Has Stepped Down After Nine Years In Charge | Updated: 08-07-2026 16:47 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 16:47 IST
Zlatko Dalic Steps Down: An End to a Successful Era for Croatian Football
Zlatko Dalic

Zlatko Dalic, the head coach of Croatia's national football team, announced his resignation after a storied nine-year tenure. His departure comes shortly after Croatia's elimination from the 2026 World Cup following a loss to Portugal.

Under Dalic, Croatia achieved notable successes, claiming the runner-up title in the 2018 World Cup and finishing third in 2022. However, this year's tournament saw the team leaving without a medal.

The Croatian Football Federation acknowledged Dalic's significant contributions, highlighting his victories, achievements, and unwavering dedication to the national team both on and off the field.

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