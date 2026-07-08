Zlatko Dalic Steps Down: An End to a Successful Era for Croatian Football
Zlatko Dalic resigned as Croatia's head coach after nine years, marked by significant achievements including a 2018 World Cup runner-up finish and third place in 2022. His departure follows Croatia's exit from the 2026 World Cup, closing a highly successful chapter noted for victories, unity, and commitment to the national team.
Zlatko Dalic, the head coach of Croatia's national football team, announced his resignation after a storied nine-year tenure. His departure comes shortly after Croatia's elimination from the 2026 World Cup following a loss to Portugal.
Under Dalic, Croatia achieved notable successes, claiming the runner-up title in the 2018 World Cup and finishing third in 2022. However, this year's tournament saw the team leaving without a medal.
The Croatian Football Federation acknowledged Dalic's significant contributions, highlighting his victories, achievements, and unwavering dedication to the national team both on and off the field.