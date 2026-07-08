Soaring Costs: The Financial Strain of Owning a Small Car in Singapore

Singapore's vehicle quota system has led to skyrocketing prices for small car certificates, now nearly $100,000. This cost increase stems from reduced certificate availability and steady demand, including competitive electric vehicle prices. Car ownership remains a costly endeavor in one of the world's most expensive cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Car Buyers In Singapore Will Now Need To Fork Out Almost | Updated: 08-07-2026 16:44 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 16:44 IST
Soaring Costs: The Financial Strain of Owning a Small Car in Singapore
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a fresh blow to car buyers, the cost of obtaining a certificate to own a small car in Singapore has nearly reached $100,000, setting a new record high. The vehicle quota system aims to curb traffic congestion but has made owning a car exceptionally costly in this city-state.

The certificates, known as certificates of entitlement, are auctioned regularly with the intent of limiting vehicles to one million on the roads. However, increasing demand from competitive electric vehicle prices and the scarcity of certificates have pushed prices to unprecedented levels.

To purchase a small vehicle in Singapore now rivals the expense of acquiring four Toyota Corollas in the U.S. This financial strain is significant when compared to average household incomes and the high costs of living, highlighting the immense economic impact of this system.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026