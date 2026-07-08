Soaring Costs: The Financial Strain of Owning a Small Car in Singapore

Car Buyers In Singapore Will Now Need To Fork Out Almost

In a fresh blow to car buyers, the cost of obtaining a certificate to own a small car in Singapore has nearly reached $100,000, setting a new record high. The vehicle quota system aims to curb traffic congestion but has made owning a car exceptionally costly in this city-state.

The certificates, known as certificates of entitlement, are auctioned regularly with the intent of limiting vehicles to one million on the roads. However, increasing demand from competitive electric vehicle prices and the scarcity of certificates have pushed prices to unprecedented levels.

To purchase a small vehicle in Singapore now rivals the expense of acquiring four Toyota Corollas in the U.S. This financial strain is significant when compared to average household incomes and the high costs of living, highlighting the immense economic impact of this system.