Electric Vehicles and Propane Pose Double Threat to CNG and PNG Markets

A new report by Dolat Capital reveals a marked increase in electric vehicle adoption, impacting CNG market share across major city gas areas. Propane's cost advantage also pressures PNG pricing, hinting at challenging times for gas companies like Mahanagar Gas, Indraprastha Gas, and Gujarat Energy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 16:48 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 16:48 IST
Electric Vehicles and Propane Pose Double Threat to CNG and PNG Markets
Visual from CNG station in Mumbai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Electric vehicles are rapidly disrupting traditional fuel markets in key urban areas, according to a recent report from Dolat Capital. The surge in EV registrations is notably affecting the market share of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), with implications for the long-term demand for Piped Natural Gas (PNG).

The brokerage firm's analysis shows that while CNG registrations are on the rise in regions managed by Mahanagar Gas, Indraprastha Gas, and Gujarat Energy, the growth rate of EVs has surpassed them in certain areas. Particularly in Mahanagar Gas regions, EV adoption has surged by 470 basis points, whereas CNG adoption has decreased by 422 basis points between February and June 2026.

In Mumbai, EV adoption reached a record 11.3% in June 2026, while CNG recorded a drop. Delhi faces policy challenges with its new EV Policy 2.0, set to restrict new CNG auto-rickshaw registrations by the end of 2026, and ban the registration of petrol, diesel, and CNG two-wheelers post-2028. This evolving landscape, along with propane's competitive pricing over PNG, presents a dual challenge for city gas companies.

TRENDING

1
Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

Full Construction Starts on New Pepe Stream Bridge

New Zealand
2
New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand Backs West Coast Critical Minerals Processing

New Zealand
3
Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Bilateral Boost: Modi and Prabowo Forge Stronger Indo-Indonesian Ties

Global
4
Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Devastation in Venezuela: Earthquake's Impact and Response

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Better Finance and Infrastructure Unlock West Africa's $480 Billion Food Market by 2030?

Why Some Low-Income Nations Become Frontier Markets While Others Miss the Investment Opportunity

UNDP Calls for Stronger AI Governance as Public Services Face Rising Trust and Safety Challenges

The Water-Energy Trap: Why Today’s Sustainability Fixes Could Create Tomorrow’s Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026