Marine Le Pen's Legal Odyssey and Presidential Ambitions

French Farright Leader Marine Le Pen Was Greeted By Cheers And Boos On Wednesday As She Launched Her Presidential Campaign In Western France

Amid cheers and boos, French far-right leader Marine Le Pen kicked off her presidential campaign on Wednesday in western France. This comes just a day after an appeals court confirmed her conviction for embezzling EU funds but allowed her to run for president.

The court had ordered her to wear an electronic ankle tag for a year, which would have required her to return home each night. However, Le Pen announced a final appeal, delaying the enforcement of the order. Her campaign heavily focuses on boosting France’s sovereignty, with a newly launched campaign website emphasizing this agenda.

Pollsters believe Le Pen is likely to reach the election's runoff despite her legal issues, as she maintains a loyal voter base. Her protégé, Jordan Bardella, is poised as a potential candidate, should she not be able to run. Future court rulings could impact her campaign dynamics significantly.