India's Growth Hinges on Boosting Private Investment: Experts Urge Reforms and Coordination

Policymakers and industry leaders stress that India's next growth phase hinges on ramping up private investment, following significant public capital expenditure. At a seminar co-hosted by FICCI and Chintan Research Foundation, experts highlighted that reforms, policy stability, and Centre-State collaboration are essential for catalyzing private investment.

Rajeev Singh Thakur, Programme Director at NITI Aayog, emphasized the tangible outcomes of public spending in infrastructure. He outlined the necessity of reforms, including the Production Linked Incentive scheme and Jan Vishwas reforms, to bolster private investment. An institutional mechanism and deregulation efforts at the Cabinet Secretary level are paving the way for enhanced Centre-State cooperation.

FICCI's Secretary General Anant Swarup asserted that investment is now central to India's economic narrative, with private investment trends and sectoral challenges being pivotal to realizing the vision of a developed India by 2047. Experts underscored the global geopolitical shifts and technological advancements reshaping investment flows. With initiatives like PM Gati Shakti, India is set to strengthen its competitiveness and investor confidence.