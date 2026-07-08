Trump Discusses Ukraine War Settlement Challenges

Us President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday That Both Sides In The War In Ukraine Want To See A Settlement But Russias Vladimir Putin And Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Have Been Difficult Weve Settled A Lot Of Wars

During the recent NATO summit in Ankara, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the ongoing war in Ukraine, stressing that both Russia and Ukraine are keen on a settlement.

However, Trump pointed out that leadership issues, specifically with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, are complicating the resolution.

While facing Zelenskiy in a bilateral meeting, Trump noted, 'Putin is a difficult character, and this guy's a difficult character.' Zelenskiy expressed his hope that Trump would play a crucial role in ending the conflict.