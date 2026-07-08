Trump Discusses Ukraine War Settlement Challenges
During a NATO summit in Ankara, President Donald Trump stated that both sides in the Ukraine conflict desire a settlement, but cited challenges with the leadership of Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Despite his expectations of easily resolving the issue, Trump labeled both leaders as 'difficult characters.'
During the recent NATO summit in Ankara, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the ongoing war in Ukraine, stressing that both Russia and Ukraine are keen on a settlement.
However, Trump pointed out that leadership issues, specifically with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, are complicating the resolution.
While facing Zelenskiy in a bilateral meeting, Trump noted, 'Putin is a difficult character, and this guy's a difficult character.' Zelenskiy expressed his hope that Trump would play a crucial role in ending the conflict.