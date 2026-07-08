Skyrocketing Certificate Prices Push Singapore Car Costs to New Heights

Car Buyers In Singapore Will Now Need To Fork Out Almost

Car ownership in Singapore has become increasingly expensive, with the cost of securing a Certificate of Entitlement soaring to nearly $100,000 for small cars. This unprecedented surge highlights the challenges within the city-state's vehicle quota system, designed to limit the number of cars on the road.

Singapore now boasts the title of the world's priciest city to buy a car. Prices for small vehicle certificates, covering cars with engines under 1.6 litres, have quadrupled compared to pre-pandemic times, showing no signs of receding.

Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow attributed the enduring demand to competitive electric car pricing, amid dwindling smaller vehicle certificate availability. Currently, the cost of a certificate rivals buying four Toyota Corollas in the US, with the total expense for a car in Singapore reaching S$179,888 ($139,000).