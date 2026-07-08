Amit Shah reviews security, immigration and passenger services at airports

The Central Government has directed a series of measures to improve passenger movement, strengthen airport security and modernise immigration services across India's airports. The decisions were taken during a high-level review meeting chaired by Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah along with Union Civil Aviation Minister Shri Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu.

Senior officials from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of Civil Aviation, the Intelligence Bureau, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Airports Authority of India and other agencies attended the meeting to assess passenger facilities, security arrangements and immigration systems at major airports.

Amit Shah instructed authorities to introduce the Automated X-ray Tray Return System (ATRS) at airports across the country in a phased manner. The automated system is expected to improve the efficiency of security screening while reducing the need for manual handling. He also directed that new airports should be designed with ATRS as part of their standard infrastructure.

Government plans seamless passenger movement across airports

The Home Minister called for a comprehensive framework that links every stage of a passenger's airport journey, including entry gates, check-in counters, security screening lanes and immigration counters. The objective is to prevent congestion at any single point and ensure smoother movement from arrival to boarding. He said a coordinated plan has already been prepared to improve passenger flow at every touch-point within airports.

Amit Shah also instructed officials to prioritise the development of 62 airports, including 21 airports currently under construction and 41 additional airports, based on passenger traffic and security requirements laid down by the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS). He directed that work on all these airports should be completed within the next two years while ensuring that passenger facilities are expanded without exceeding prescribed limits for commercial areas.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation has also been asked to establish clear guidelines on the number of aerobridges required at airports, taking into account passenger volumes and aircraft movements.

Immigration services and baggage facilities to be expanded

The Government has decided to extend baggage drop facilities, which are currently available at 16 major airports, to other international airports with high passenger traffic. The move is expected to reduce waiting times and improve the overall travel experience. On airport security, Amit Shah stressed that there should be no relaxation in the educational qualifications required for CISF personnel responsible for X-ray baggage screening. He directed that only officers and staff meeting the prescribed qualifications should perform these specialised duties.

The Home Minister also instructed that Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) offices should become operational at the headquarters of every state by 2027. He further called for the early activation of authorised immigration checkpoints at Agartala and Jewar airports. To encourage greater use of the Fast Track Immigration – Trusted Travellers' Programme (FTI-TTP), the Government plans to work with airlines so that international passengers receive WhatsApp messages during ticket booking inviting them to register for the programme. Amit Shah also directed the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the CISF to separately commission independent third-party studies during peak travel periods to identify delays at major airports and recommend improvements that can make passenger movement faster and more efficient.