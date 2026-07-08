Punjab partners with NLDSL to digitise logistics network

Punjab has taken a major step towards building a smarter logistics ecosystem by signing a partnership with NICDC Logistics Data Services Limited (NLDSL) to integrate the state with the Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP). The collaboration is expected to improve the movement of goods, strengthen coordination between departments and help businesses make faster, data-driven decisions.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on 7 July 2026 between NLDSL and the Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Government of Punjab. The initiative is designed to support industries, MSMEs, exporters and logistics operators by creating a digitally connected logistics network that provides better visibility across supply chains.

By enabling seamless exchange of real-time logistics data, the partnership is expected to improve operational efficiency, increase transparency and simplify coordination between government departments involved in transport, trade and infrastructure.

Digital platform to strengthen logistics and ease of doing business

Under the agreement, NLDSL will help the Punjab Government integrate departmental systems through ULIP, a national digital platform that connects logistics-related data using API-based technology. The platform currently links 46 government systems across 12 Central Ministries and Departments through 142 APIs, covering more than 2,000 data fields.

ULIP has already supported the development of over 260 digital applications and processed more than 450 crore API transactions, demonstrating its capability to support large-scale logistics operations across the country. Following the signing of the agreement, senior officials from departments including Transport, Warehousing, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Public Works, Civil Aviation and other agencies participated in a workshop to identify state-specific applications of ULIP. Discussions focused on improving supply chain visibility, solving logistics challenges and strengthening the ease of doing business in Punjab.

NLDSL also demonstrated several of its digital platforms, including the Logistics Data Bank (LDB), Koyla Shakti – Smart Coal Analytics Dashboard, Track Your Transport (TYT), Transport Management System (TMS) and the Logistics e-Marketplace (LeMP). These platforms showcase how integrated data can improve asset tracking, planning, coordination and evidence-based decision-making.

Partnership supports India's broader industrial growth plans

The MoU was signed in the presence of Punjab Industries and Commerce Minister Shri Aman Arora. It was formally signed by NLDSL Chief Executive Officer Shri Takayuki Kano and Director of Industries & Commerce Shri Jaspreet Singh, IAS, in the presence of Administrative Secretary Shri Gurkirat Kirpal Singh, IAS.

The initiative is being implemented under the guidance of NICDC Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director and NLDSL Chairman Shri Rajat Kumar Saini, IAS, with the objective of improving logistics efficiency through digital integration and stronger collaboration between government agencies.

NLDSL functions as the logistics arm of the National Industrial Corridor Development Corporation (NICDC), which is leading several major industrial development programmes across India. Alongside the development of 20 industrial smart cities, NICDC has been entrusted with implementing the Bharat Audyogik Vikas Yojana (BHAVYA), which plans to establish 100 investment-ready industrial parks with an outlay of ₹33,660 crore. The corporation is also overseeing national initiatives such as PM MITRA Mega Textile Parks and the India Industrial Land Bank, reinforcing India's efforts to modernise infrastructure and strengthen its manufacturing and logistics capabilities.