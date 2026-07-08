Centre steps up support as El Niño threatens Kharif season

The Central Government has intensified its preparedness for the Kharif season as uncertainty over the southwest monsoon continues due to the possible impact of El Niño. While rainfall remained below normal in June, officials say conditions have improved in July, with extensive monitoring and contingency measures already in place to support farmers across the country.

Speaking after a high-level review meeting in New Delhi, Union Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Minister Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the rainfall deficit has narrowed from 33 percent in June to 24 percent in July. He added that recent showers have improved conditions in many parts of the country, reducing the number of rainfall-deficient districts from 262 to 178.

The Centre is closely monitoring the situation in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal and Odisha. The Minister expressed confidence that rainfall would strengthen further during July, allowing Kharif sowing to pick up pace.

Farmers encouraged to switch to resilient crops

According to the Agriculture Ministry, Kharif sowing has covered 350.85 lakh hectares so far, which is around 91.95 lakh hectares lower than the same period last year. The delayed arrival of the monsoon has particularly affected soybean and cotton cultivation in several regions.

To help reduce the impact of delayed rainfall, farmers have been advised to grow short-duration and low water-intensive crops such as maize, bajra and moong. These crops require less water and are better suited to changing weather conditions.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the Government began preparing for the possibility of a weak monsoon as early as April. In collaboration with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), district-level contingency plans were developed and shared with state governments well before the sowing season. As part of the 'Khet Bachao Abhiyan' launched in June, more than 1.24 lakh awareness programmes were organised across the country, reaching over 80 lakh farmers with guidance on crop planning and climate preparedness.

Seed reserves, crop insurance and monitoring strengthened

To ensure uninterrupted sowing, the Government has maintained a national seed reserve of approximately 1.75 lakh quintals, ensuring farmers have access to seeds if conditions require changes in cropping patterns. The Kisan Credit Card campaign has also been expanded, with over 94,000 applications approved from 1.14 lakh applications received by 30 June. The Government is also encouraging greater enrolment under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, providing financial protection to farmers whose crops may be affected by adverse weather.

The Minister said multiple monitoring systems are working around the clock, including the El Niño Monitoring Cell, the Crop Weather Watch Group, state-level control rooms and designated field officers. These teams are tracking rainfall, crop sowing, crop health and market trends to ensure timely interventions wherever needed.

Chouhan said the Government has activated all necessary mechanisms to respond quickly to changing weather conditions and remains committed to providing farmers with the support, resources and guidance needed to minimise the impact of an uncertain monsoon during the current Kharif season.