Centre launches nationwide training drive for primary healthcare staff

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has completed a National Training of Trainers (NToT) programme to prepare a stronger and more skilled workforce for India's primary healthcare system. The two-day programme, held at the National Health Systems Resource Centre (NHSRC) in New Delhi, is expected to serve as the foundation for a nationwide training initiative covering all frontline healthcare cadres working at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs).

The inaugural session was chaired by Additional Secretary and National Health Mission Mission Director, Smt. Aradhana Patnaik, who highlighted the importance of building a competent health workforce capable of delivering high-quality services across public health facilities. She said the next phase of the programme will begin in August 2026, with training being delivered through a cascade model involving more than 100 Regional Training Institutes across the country. This decentralised approach is expected to ensure that health workers receive standardised training while making implementation more efficient at the state and district levels.

Training combines clinical expertise with compassionate care

Aradhana Patnaik stressed that strengthening public confidence in government healthcare requires not only technical competence but also quality certification and consistent service standards. She encouraged greater coordination between different health programmes and agencies to improve service delivery. She also emphasised that modern healthcare requires more than clinical knowledge. According to her, behavioural skills, empathy and effective communication are equally important in helping frontline workers provide patient-centred and compassionate care.

The programme builds on the Integrated Training Strategy (ITS) launched during the National Summit on Best Practices in Chandigarh on 30 April 2026 by Union Health Minister Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda. The strategy represents a shift from programme-specific training towards a competency-based approach that prepares healthcare workers to respond more effectively to patients' needs. The initiative covers five key healthcare cadres serving at Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, including Medical Officers, Staff Nurses, Community Health Officers (CHOs), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs).

National rollout aims to improve primary healthcare services

More than 110 National Trainers and Master Trainers from across India participated in the National Training of Trainers programme. The sessions combined classroom learning, case-based discussions and practical training at the National Institute of Health and Family Welfare (NIHFW) Skill Lab, allowing participants to strengthen both clinical knowledge and practical skills. The curriculum focuses on developing technical competencies alongside communication, teamwork and patient interaction skills, ensuring that healthcare workers are better equipped to meet the changing health needs of communities.

The Ministry believes the Integrated Training Strategy will help standardise capacity-building efforts nationwide while improving the quality of services delivered through Ayushman Arogya Mandirs. By investing in the skills and confidence of frontline health workers, the Government aims to strengthen primary healthcare, improve patient experiences and reinforce public trust in the country's healthcare system. The programme was also attended by Joint Secretary (Policy) Shri Sibin C, NHSRC Executive Director Prof. (Dr.) Pragya Sharma, and senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Directorate General of Health Services, the National Medical Commission and Mission Karmayogi Bharat.