Centre reviews Odisha's fisheries growth and export potential

The Union Government has reviewed the progress of fisheries and aquaculture programmes in Odisha, highlighting the state's growing contribution to India's fisheries sector while calling for stronger efforts to unlock its export potential and improve incomes for fishing communities.

The review meeting was held in Bhubaneswar on 8 July 2026 under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying and Panchayati Raj, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh. The meeting was attended by Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of State Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, Odisha Fisheries, Animal Resources Development and MSME Minister Shri Gokulananda Mallik, along with senior officials from the Department of Fisheries, the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB), ICAR institutions, NABARD, NCDC and Paradip Port Trust.

Rajiv Ranjan Singh praised Odisha for emerging as a major fisheries hub with a strong presence in freshwater, brackish water and marine fisheries. The state produced 12.70 lakh metric tonnes of fish during 2025–26, supports more than 16 lakh fishers, and recorded ₹5,429 crore in seafood exports during the year.

Focus on infrastructure, value addition and high-value species

The Union Minister noted that Odisha has received significant assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), with projects worth more than ₹1,301 crore approved to strengthen fish production, infrastructure, technology adoption, fisher welfare and post-harvest facilities.

He encouraged the state to build a stronger fisheries value chain by improving coordination among fishers, fish farmers, exporters, cooperatives, Fisheries Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs) and other stakeholders. He also stressed the importance of expanding skill development, increasing value addition through modern processing facilities and promoting a wider range of fish species and seafood products to improve global competitiveness and generate higher earnings.

Fisheries Secretary Dr Abhilaksh Likhi highlighted the need for better coordination between Central schemes, state programmes, research institutions and financial organisations. He said faster project implementation, regular monitoring and greater emphasis on innovation and sustainability would help accelerate the sector's growth.

Agencies outline roadmap for future expansion

The meeting began with an address by NFDB Chief Executive Dr. Bijay Kumar Behera, followed by a detailed review presented by Joint Secretary Dr. Surabhi Rai on the implementation of major Central schemes, including PMMSY, the Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) programme and PM-MKSSY.

The review covered progress in developing fishing harbours, hatcheries, feed mills, reservoir cage culture, climate-resilient coastal fishing villages, artificial reefs and fisheries cooperatives, while identifying areas needing greater attention such as KCC coverage, project execution, traceability systems and export-oriented value chains.

Representatives from ICAR-Central Institute of Freshwater Aquaculture, NABARD and the National Cooperative Development Corporation highlighted opportunities to expand hatcheries, fishing harbours, landing centres, cold chain infrastructure and seafood processing facilities. They also recommended promoting high-value species such as scampi, seabass, pompano and tilapia to improve productivity, profitability and export performance.

The discussions concluded with a shared commitment from the Centre, the Odisha Government, financial institutions, research organisations and fisheries stakeholders to work together in transforming Odisha into one of India's leading fisheries and aquaculture centres while supporting the country's Blue Economy goals.