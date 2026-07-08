Wall Street Tumbles as Trump's Iran Deal Falls Apart
Wall Street's primary indices dropped as President Trump declared the interim deal with Iran was over. This pronouncement led to a surge in oil prices and a widespread shift away from risk, seeing significant declines in the Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq at opening.
Wall Street's primary indices witnessed a sharp decline on Wednesday after a crucial statement by President Donald Trump. He announced that the interim agreement aimed at resolving conflicts with Iran was "over."
This move by the President sent oil prices soaring and triggered a global shift away from risk, negatively affecting the financial markets.
At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 166.7 points, or 0.31%, landing at 52,758.47. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 slid 27.3 points, or 0.36%, to 7,476.54, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 114.0 points, or 0.44%, reaching 25,704.66.
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