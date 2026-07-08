Global Markets React as U.S. Dollar Dips Amid Trump-Iran Tensions and Fed Anticipations

The Us Dollar Edged Lower After Reaching Its Highest Level In About A Week On Wednesday After Us President Donald Trump Said An Interim Memorandum Of Understanding Signed With Iran To End Their Conflict Was Over

The U.S. dollar slipped following President Trump's announcement of the end of a memorandum with Iran aimed at resolving their conflict. This came just before a NATO summit in Turkey and after recent attacks on U.S. bases by Iran in the Gulf. Trump also issued warnings of further actions against Iran, although negotiations would continue.

The market reacted with a marked increase in oil prices; U.S. crude escalated 6.86% to $75.27 a barrel, and Brent crude rose to $79.50 per barrel, up 7.2%. Concurrently, U.S. Treasury yields climbed. The dollar index, monitoring the dollar against other currencies, slipped 0.08%, while the euro saw a marginal decrease.

At the same time, New Zealand's currency strengthened after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised rates by 25 basis points to combat inflation. Anticipation surrounds the release of the Federal Reserve's minutes from the June meeting for insights into policy directions as the global market adjusts to shifting geopolitical and economic landscapes.