Dwayne Johnson to Lead 'Free Byrd', An Action-Drama on Life's Fragility

Dwayne Johnson stars as a Las Vegas stuntman concealing his dementia diagnosis in 'Free Byrd,' produced by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. The film, directed by Greg Kwedar and written by Jon Boyer, explores the mysteries of the mind. Originally brought by Gil Netter, it's eagerly awaited by audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2026 20:42 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 20:42 IST
Dwayne Johnson to Lead 'Free Byrd', An Action-Drama on Life's Fragility
Actor Dwayne Johnson (File photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Dwayne Johnson is set to star in 'Free Byrd', a new action-drama film produced by renowned actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon, as reported by Variety. The film features Johnson as a Las Vegas motorcycle stuntman grappling with a personal battle as he hides his dementia diagnosis from his brother while gearing for a last daring jump.

'Free Byrd' is poised to delve into the enigmatic realms of the human mind, emphasizing the fragility of existence and the strength in seeking help. Greg Kwedar, who has previously earned Academy Award nominations for 'Sing Sing' and 'Train Dreams', is expected to direct and revamp the screenplay initially created by Jon Boyer, listed on the Black List for noteworthy screenplays.

The project's notable advancement follows Johnson's recent Golden Globe nomination for 'The Smashing Machine'. In a statement, Johnson expressed how 'Free Byrd' resonated profoundly with him and director Greg Kwedar amidst their cinematic journey, highlighting the personal connections shared with partners at Artists Equity. Gil Netter, an Academy Award nominee, introduced the project to Artists Equity, featuring enthusiastic support from Affleck and Damon who hailed the synergy of Johnson's acting prowess and Kwedar's visionary storytelling. This film follows Johnson's upcoming roles in 'Jumanji: Open World' and 'Lizard Music', directed by Benny Safdie.

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