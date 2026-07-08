US Considers Renewed Naval Blockade Against Iran Amid Escalating Tensions

US President Donald Trump has indicated that the United States might reimpose a naval blockade on Iran, intensifying measures following alleged Iranian attacks on commercial vessels near the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The remarks surfaced during a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the 2026 NATO Summit in Ankara.

Discussing the blockade, Trump emphasized that it would target only Iranian vessels, ensuring that other nation’s shipping routes remain unaffected. He assured that the US military is well-equipped to handle any mine-laying attempts by Tehran, as heightened tensions threaten to escalate into further hostilities.

This development marks a significant escalation in US-Iran relations after Washington reinstated sanctions on Iranian oil exports and conducted military strikes on Iranian targets. Trump voiced frustration over Iran's leadership, accusing them of erratic behavior during negotiations and signaling a halt to diplomatic engagements following the latest incidents.