Mexico's Economic Outlook Shines Brighter Amid Revised IMF Forecasts
Mexico's Finance Minister, Edgar Amador, expressed optimism for the country's economic performance, surpassing the most recent forecasts by the International Monetary Fund. Despite a downgrade in GDP projections from 1.6% to 1.2% for 2026, Amador believes the economic outlook remains promising.
In an unexpected twist, Mexico's Finance Minister, Edgar Amador, voiced confidence in the nation's economic prospects on Wednesday, asserting that it will surpass recent projections made by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Speaking at a press conference, Amador challenged the IMF's revised forecast, which downgraded Mexico's GDP growth for 2026 from 1.6% to 1.2%.
Despite the lowered expectations, Amador remains optimistic, underscoring a resilient economic outlook for Mexico in the coming years.