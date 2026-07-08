Wall Street's Turbulent Day: Trump's Remarks Rock Markets

Wall Street's main indexes fell after President Trump announced an interim deal with Iran was over, causing investor uncertainty. Meanwhile, Broadcom gained following a $30 billion agreement with Apple. Oil prices surged, affecting various sectors as geopolitical tensions sparked investor anxiety amidst volatile market conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wall Streets Main Indexes Fell On Wednesday After President Donald Trump Said An Interim Deal Aimed At Ending The War With Iran Was Over | Updated: 08-07-2026 22:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 22:07 IST
Wall Street's Turbulent Day: Trump's Remarks Rock Markets
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Wall Street faced significant downturns on Wednesday following President Donald Trump's declaration that an interim deal with Iran was "over." This announcement, made during a NATO summit, led to increased uncertainty among investors, especially with Trump openly disregarding further talks and warning of potential additional strikes.

Amidst the geopolitical tension, Broadcom’s stock rose by 4.2% after Apple announced plans to invest over $30 billion through a new chip-supply deal with the chipmaker. Analyst Art Hogan noted this as a positive development due to Apple's global market presence.

Oil prices surged in response to Trump's comments, heightening concerns over inflation and complicating the Federal Reserve's outlook. The energy and consumer staples sectors remained positive amidst a broader market downturn, highlighting the volatility fueled by ongoing international and economic challenges.

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