Zverev Breaks Curse, Storms Into Wimbledon Semi-Finals

Alexander Zverev ends his losing streak against Taylor Fritz with a 6-4 6-4 6-2 victory, propelling him into the Wimbledon semi-finals. Zverev will face Arthur Fery next after delivering a dominant performance that showcased his resilience and skill on the grand stage of tennis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alexander Zverev Cleared One Of The Biggest Hurdles In His Bid For The Wimbledon Title By Snapping A Lengthy Losing Run Against Taylor Fritz With A Win To Make The Semifinals And Stay On Track For Backtoback Grand Slam Triumphs Having Come Up Short In His Last Seven Clashes With Fritz | Updated: 08-07-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 22:02 IST
Zverev Breaks Curse, Storms Into Wimbledon Semi-Finals
Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev has surmounted a significant challenge in his pursuit of the Wimbledon title by defeating Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-4 6-2, progressing to the semi-finals and maintaining his momentum for consecutive Grand Slam victories.

Zverev's victory marks an end to a seven-match losing streak against Fritz, including a previous loss at the 2024 All England Club. With a commanding performance, Zverev set up a semi-final clash with Arthur Fery, who bested Flavio Cobolli.

The German second seed broke Fritz's serve early to lead 5-4, and despite a late surge from his opponent, secured the first set with relief. A persistent knee issue hampered Fritz, enabling Zverev to seize control and eventually clinch his first Wimbledon semi-final spot effortlessly.

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