Zverev Breaks Curse, Storms Into Wimbledon Semi-Finals
Alexander Zverev ends his losing streak against Taylor Fritz with a 6-4 6-4 6-2 victory, propelling him into the Wimbledon semi-finals. Zverev will face Arthur Fery next after delivering a dominant performance that showcased his resilience and skill on the grand stage of tennis.
Alexander Zverev has surmounted a significant challenge in his pursuit of the Wimbledon title by defeating Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-4 6-2, progressing to the semi-finals and maintaining his momentum for consecutive Grand Slam victories.
Zverev's victory marks an end to a seven-match losing streak against Fritz, including a previous loss at the 2024 All England Club. With a commanding performance, Zverev set up a semi-final clash with Arthur Fery, who bested Flavio Cobolli.
The German second seed broke Fritz's serve early to lead 5-4, and despite a late surge from his opponent, secured the first set with relief. A persistent knee issue hampered Fritz, enabling Zverev to seize control and eventually clinch his first Wimbledon semi-final spot effortlessly.