NATO is prepared to invest billions of euros to bolster its fuel supply system in anticipation of potential conflicts, according to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The plan includes extending the current pipeline system toward NATO’s eastern territories, such as Poland and the Baltic States, as discussed during a NATO summit in Ankara.

The 27-billion euro initiative seeks to overhaul existing storage and distribution infrastructures while establishing new facilities, including additional pipelines extending to NATO's eastern flank. However, Rutte did not clarify the financial sources or precise expenditures involved in this plan.

Military officials have long advocated expanding NATO's Cold War-era pipeline network, currently spanning 12 countries and ending in western Germany. This infrastructure was originally designed to support Western air forces during conflicts with the Soviet Union and is set to be crucial, accounting for a significant portion of military fuel consumption in wartime.