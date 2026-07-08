Marine Le Pen's Controversial Campaign: A Bid for Revival Amid Legal Battles

French Farright Leader Marine Le Pen Was Greeted By Cheers And Boos On Wednesday As She Launched Her Presidential Campaign In Western France

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen launched her presidential campaign in western France, where she was met with mixed reactions of cheers and jeers. The campaign began following the Paris appeals court's decision to uphold her embezzlement conviction, but reduced her ban on running for office.

Amidst public chants and legal controversies, Le Pen aims to lead France toward a 'revival' focusing on sovereignty and security. Her campaign seems aimed at voters who, like Americans during Donald Trump's second bid, might dismiss her legal issues.

Despite legal hurdles, Le Pen is anticipated to reach the presidential election runoff, buoyed by her dedicated voter base. Whether she can widen her appeal remains a pivotal question, with opinion polls showing a mixed reaction to her candidacy.