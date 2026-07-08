India Calls for Restraint Amid Rising West Asia Tensions

In a stark warning, India has expressed profound concern over recent assaults on commercial vessels in West Asia, emphasizing the need for all involved parties to exercise restraint and de-escalate tensions. The Ministry of External Affairs announced that the protection of civilians and the unimpeded flow of energy supplies and trade is imperative.

The Ministry's caution comes against the backdrop of heightened tensions, risking regional stability and security. "These developments could have detrimental effects on regional peace and security," the MEA detailed, urging involved parties to pursue diplomatic routes for conflict resolution.

India's position is reiterated as the United States and Iran exchange offensive strikes, further escalating tensions in the region. This exchange of retaliatory actions followed Iran's attacks on commercial vessels in strategic waters, threatening freedom of navigation, as emphasized by US Central Command.