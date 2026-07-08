Odegaard Prepares for High-Stakes Quarter-Final: A Clash of Clubmates

Norway's captain Martin Odegaard is minimizing casual exchanges with his Arsenal teammates as they prepare to play against England in a crucial World Cup quarter-final. Odegaard will face his clubmates Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze in the clash at Miami Stadium.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Norway Captain Martin Odegaard Is Keeping The Banter With His Arsenal Teammates To A Minimum As His Side Prepare To Face England In A World Cup Quarterfinal Showdown That Will Pit Club Friends Against Each Other On Footballs Biggest Stage Odegaard | Updated: 08-07-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 22:16 IST
Odegaard Prepares for High-Stakes Quarter-Final: A Clash of Clubmates
Odegaard

As Norway gears up for a thrilling World Cup quarter-final against England, Norwegian captain Martin Odegaard is putting camaraderie aside. The Arsenal midfielder, Oliver Odegaard, is keen on minimizing chat with his clubmates who are currently playing for England.

Odegaard will take on Arsenal teammates Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Noni Madueke, and Eberechi Eze at Miami Stadium on Saturday. Despite having exchanged a few words with them during the tournament, Odegaard emphasizes focus on the impending face-off.

Highlighting the importance of the clash, Odegaard expressed high regard for Rice, acknowledging his pivotal role in England's midfield. Norway approaches the game with confidence from their previous victory over Brazil, determined to defy the odds again as underdogs.

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