Trump's Stance on Iran: A Target in Tehran's Eyes

U.S. President Donald Trump defended his Iran policy during a NATO summit press conference, asserting he is Tehran's primary target. He claimed past Iranian leaders are no longer in power and suggested the same could happen to current ones, including himself.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Defended His Handling Of Iran War At A Press Conference On Wednesday After The Nato Summit | Updated: 08-07-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 22:12 IST
Trump's Stance on Iran: A Target in Tehran's Eyes
Donald Trump

During a press conference following the NATO summit, President Donald Trump staunchly defended his handling of relations with Iran.

He reiterated his claims of being Tehran's top target, stating that past Iranian leaders have been ousted and current ones could follow.

The President implied this targeting extends to himself, highlighting the tense atmosphere between the U.S. and Iran.

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