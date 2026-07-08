Trump's Stance on Iran: A Target in Tehran's Eyes

Us President Donald Trump Defended His Handling Of Iran War At A Press Conference On Wednesday After The Nato Summit

During a press conference following the NATO summit, President Donald Trump staunchly defended his handling of relations with Iran.

He reiterated his claims of being Tehran's top target, stating that past Iranian leaders have been ousted and current ones could follow.

The President implied this targeting extends to himself, highlighting the tense atmosphere between the U.S. and Iran.