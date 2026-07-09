SBI Funds Management's IPO Set to Attract Investors

SBI Funds Management, India's premier asset manager, has announced a price band for its forthcoming IPO, ranging from 545 to 574 rupees ($5.70-$6.01) per share. The offering is poised to attract significant attention, as it involves a joint venture with State Bank of India and Europe's Amundi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sbi Funds Management | Updated: 09-07-2026 00:06 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 00:06 IST
SBI Funds Management's IPO Set to Attract Investors

India's largest asset manager, SBI Funds Management, is preparing for a highly anticipated initial public offering (IPO) starting next week with a price band set between 545 to 574 rupees ($5.70 to $6.01) per share. The announcement was made by State Bank of India on Wednesday.

The venture is a strategic collaboration between State Bank of India, the nation's biggest lender, and Amundi, Europe's leading asset manager. This joint venture is expected to cast a wide net among global investors, leveraging the strengths of both financial powerhouses.

Market analysts are eyeing the IPO with keen interest, expecting strong demand given the joint venture's market position and robust backing. The IPO is likely to bolster SBI Funds Management's growth trajectory and solidify its status as a leading player in the asset management sector.

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