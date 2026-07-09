Market Jitters: S&P 500 Dips Amid US-Iran Tensions and Tech Stock Turmoil

The Sp Ended Lower On Wednesday After Us President Donald Trump Said An Interim Deal Aimed At Ending The War With Iran Was Over

The S&P 500 closed lower on Wednesday after U.S. President Donald Trump declared an interim deal with Iran to be 'over.' His remarks at a NATO summit further exacerbated tensions, hinting at potential strikes and unsettling investors who hoped for diplomatic resolutions amid ongoing global conflict.

Technology stocks including Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet saw declines, dragging down the market, while Broadcom rose significantly on plans by Apple for a major chip-supply agreement. The announcement brought a positive boost to Broadcom amid widespread market fluctuations.

Oil prices spiked following Trump's comments, influencing inflation concerns and complicating fiscal outlooks. The Federal Reserve continued to address inflation worries, as energy stocks and transportation industries like airlines and cruise operators faced pressure from rising fuel costs. Global economic forecasts remain cautious due to persistent Middle East tensions.