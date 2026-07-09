Race Against Time: Potential Replacements for Maine's Embattled Senate Nominee

Maines Embattled Democratic Us Senate Nominee Graham Platner Faces Pressure To Drop His Candidacy Following A Sexual Assault Allegation He Has Denied If Platner Drops Out By July

Maine's Democratic U.S. Senate nominee, Graham Platner, is under significant pressure to abandon his candidacy amid allegations of sexual assault, which he refutes. The stakes are high as his decision impacts a tightly contested Senate race against Republican Susan Collins.

Among those who might step in to replace Platner are familiar political faces with varied credentials. Nirav Shah, former state health director, gained popularity during the COVID-19 pandemic for his informative briefings. Shah expressed interest in entering the Senate race if Platner steps down. In contrast, Troy Jackson, former state Senate president, has shown interest in running, although his past stances on certain social issues may hinder his support among some Democrats.

Several other potential candidates, including Secretary of State Shenna Bellows and Governor Janet Mills, are also in the mix. Each candidate brings unique experiences and challenges to the table, as the Democratic Party evaluates its possibilities to secure a win in this critical election.