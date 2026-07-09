Trump's Trade War: The Looming U.S. Embargo on Spain

President Donald Trump reiterated his intent to pursue a trade embargo against Spain, fueled by ongoing tensions over NATO defense spending. Despite a recent ruling by the Supreme Court, Trump may leverage the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to justify the economic sanctions, although experts debate the necessity of such a move.

The potential embargo could significantly impact the $74.5 billion trade relationship between the U.S. and Spain. The United States maintains a trade surplus, with major exports including pharmaceuticals, crude oil, and aircraft. Spanish investments in the U.S. are notably high, exceeding €97.2 billion, underscoring the depth of economic ties at risk.

Beyond a full embargo, options include selective trade restrictions, with historical precedence from sanctions imposed on Russia. Trump's administration also has mechanisms such as Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 and Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962 to enforce tariffs, though these actions face complexities within the EU trade policy framework.