Judge Approves SEC Settlement with Musk Despite Concerns

A federal judge has approved the SEC's settlement with Elon Musk regarding his Twitter shares purchase, despite expressing significant concerns. Judge Sparkle Sooknanan stated that her role was limited to ensuring the settlement's fairness and reasonableness, emphasizing that public opinion will ultimately decide the SEC's effectiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | A Federal Judge On Wednesday Approved The Us Securities And Exchange Commissions Settlement With Elon Musk Over His Purchase Of Twitter Shares | Updated: 09-07-2026 01:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2026 01:34 IST
Judge Approves SEC Settlement with Musk Despite Concerns
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A federal judge on Wednesday approved the settlement between the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Elon Musk over his acquisition of Twitter shares. The decision comes despite the judge expressing 'significant misgivings' about the agreement.

U.S. District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan, based in Washington, D.C., emphasized her limited role in ensuring that the settlement met minimal fairness and reasonableness standards.

The judge highlighted that it is up to the public to determine, potentially at the ballot box, whether the SEC has adequately held Musk accountable.

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