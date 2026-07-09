UK Broadcast Titans Unite: Virgin Media Fined for Contract Hold-ups While BBC and Channel 4 Eye Streaming Domination

The Following Are The Top Stories In The Financial Times Reuters Has Not Verified These Stories And Does Not Vouch For Their Accuracy Headlines Virgin Media Fined Million For Preventing Customers From Cancelling Contracts Tesco Explores Sale Of European Business Unicredit Secures Stake In Commerzbank Bbc And Channel In Talks To Create British Streaming Champion Overview British Media Regulator Ofcom Fined Virgin Media Million Million For Repeatedly Preventing Customers From Cancelling Contracts Over Nearly A Threeyear Period Between And Tesco

Virgin Media has faced a £28 million fine imposed by the British media regulator, Ofcom, for obstructing customer contract cancellations over a span from 2022 to 2024.

Tesco, the food retail giant, is contemplating exiting its operations in Central Europe as it is the group's most significant business presence outside the UK and Ireland.

In another financial move, UniCredit has secured a 47.6% stake in Commerzbank but falls short of full control, while the BBC and Channel 4 aim to merge their streaming services to rival global players like Netflix.