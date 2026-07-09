Asia's Buyout Boom: Opportunities Abound

In a recent disclosure at the Reuters NEXT Asia event in Singapore, Stephanie Hui from Goldman Sachs Asset Management highlighted the ripe buyout opportunities present in Japan, South Korea, and Australia. These regions are becoming increasingly attractive for investors seeking lucrative ventures.

Simultaneously, Bain Capital Japan’s chief strategist, Satoshi Ueyama, discussed the potential in AI-driven businesses, focusing on identifying true AI-enabled winners in the service and consumer application sectors. Ueyama cautioned that while enthusiasm for AI investment is high, not every investment will yield success.

The event underscored the diverse investment landscapes and the cautious optimism surrounding AI's potential impact on business growth.