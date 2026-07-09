Free Food Safety Training Expanded for New Zealand Businesses

New Zealand food businesses will have access to more free training after the Government launched the second module in its online food safety education programme, helping thousands of operators improve standards while reducing costs for staff training. Minister for Food Safety Andrew Hoggard said the Government is making food safety training more affordable by offering free online courses that would otherwise cost businesses between NZ$50 and NZ$200 per employee.

He said reducing these expenses gives food businesses extra financial breathing room while still ensuring workers receive essential food safety education. The latest training module concentrates on personal hygiene, explaining why good hygiene practices are critical for anyone preparing or serving food and how simple daily habits can reduce the risk of foodborne illnesses reaching customers. The first Food Safety Basics module was released in May and received a positive response from businesses across the food sector, encouraging the Government to continue rolling out the remaining lessons.

Industry helped shape the training programme

The online modules have been developed with support from the Restaurant Association, Hospitality New Zealand, restaurants, cafés and local authorities to ensure the content reflects the practical challenges faced by food businesses every day.

The Government says the training is suitable for businesses of all sizes, giving owners and staff easy access to consistent guidance without the added expense of commercial training courses. Officials believe well-trained food handlers provide an important safeguard for consumers and play a key role in preventing foodborne illnesses before they occur.

More free food safety lessons on the way

The complete Food Safety Basics programme will include six online modules, with all remaining lessons expected to be available by early next year. Future topics will cover maintaining a food-safe workplace, safe food handling practices, managing allergens, and procedures for traceability and product recalls. Hoggard said the free training forms part of the Government's wider effort to make food safety requirements simpler, more practical and easier for businesses to follow while maintaining strong protections for consumers.