NZ Unveils Phased Transport Pipeline for Major Road Projects

New Zealand has released a detailed pipeline for its biggest transport projects, outlining when major highways, regional roads and public transport upgrades will move through planning, procurement and construction as the Government seeks to strengthen economic growth and improve travel across the country. Transport Minister Chris Bishop said the New Zealand Transport Agency (NZTA) has made strong progress in delivering the Government's transport programme, with several Roads of National Significance already under construction and more expected to begin within the next year.

Current construction work includes the Ōtaki to north of Levin highway, the Hawke's Bay Expressway, Takitimu North Link Stage 1 and the SH29 Tauriko West Omanawa Bridge project. Procurement is nearing completion for the first section of the Northland Expressway, with construction expected to begin before the end of the year. Procurement is also underway for the Cambridge to Piarere project, which will extend the Waikato Expressway. Construction of its first stage is scheduled for early 2027, followed by the second stage later that year.

Regional infrastructure projects, including the Melling Interchange, Brougham Street upgrades, and the second Ashburton Bridge, are also progressing. Bishop said six Roads of National Significance are expected to be under construction by early next year, creating a steady flow of work for New Zealand's construction industry.

Planning continues for the next generation of projects

The newly published pipeline divides projects into phases so that work can move forward in an organised way, while allowing time for planning, land acquisition, detailed design, and environmental approvals before major construction begins. The second phase includes projects preparing for construction or route protection. Belfast to Pegasus has received provisional consent and early works are already underway, while Takitimu North Link Stage 2 has secured approval through the Fast Track Approvals Act.

Planning will continue for Mill Road Stage One, the Northwest Busway Stages 1B and 2, and the first stage of the Hope Bypass, with improvements at Lower Queen Street receiving priority. Route protection work will also continue for SH1 Wellington Improvements, the Brynderwyns section of the Northland Expressway, SH29 Tauriko Wider Scope and Northwest Busway Stage 3. The Northwest Alternative State Highway and Hamilton Southern Links already have protected routes in place.

Long-term investment supports wider transport network

Projects placed in the third phase will continue progressing at a slower pace while preparations are made for future development. These include Hope Bypass Stage 2, the remaining sections of the Northland Expressway beyond the Brynderwyns, Auckland's East West Link, the southern section of Mill Road and the Petone to Grenada route.

Bishop said phasing the programme allows the Government to continue investing across the wider transport network rather than focusing only on new highways. Funding will also support road maintenance, infrastructure renewal, resilience against natural disasters, safety improvements and better connections for communities throughout the country.

He noted that fuel excise duty has fallen by 21 percent in real terms since its last increase in 2020, while construction costs have climbed sharply over the same period, with global events adding further pressure. Bishop said the phased pipeline strikes a responsible balance by delivering major transport improvements while maintaining investment across New Zealand's existing road and public transport systems.