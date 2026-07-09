Thailand's Emergency Loan Decree: A Constitutional Green Light

Thailand's Constitutional Court ruled in favor of the government's emergency loan decree, a decision that clarifies future state spending. The 400 billion baht loan, allocated for a consumer subsidy scheme and green energy projects, had been contested by opposition lawmakers.

Although supportive of clean energy, opposition leaders like Natthapong Reungpanawut criticized the decree's emergency status, arguing the projects did not qualify for urgent borrowing. They suggested using the fiscal budget instead. Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul's government, however, defended the decree as critical for energy transition, given Thailand's significant reliance on imported energy, which constitutes nearly 10% of its GDP.

As Thailand, Southeast Asia's second-largest economy, grapples with economic pressures including a farm debt crisis exacerbated by global conflicts, the decree aims to secure economic stability. Despite these challenges, the country's economic growth forecast remains modest at 2.3% for 2026, underscoring the need for strategic fiscal measures.